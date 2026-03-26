MWANZA CALLS FOR CALM



…..as ECZ finalises constituency delimitation



Lusaka…. Thursday March 26, 2026



Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) President Antonio Mourinho Mwanza has called on stakeholders to exercise patience as the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) finalizes and prepares to release the delimitation report.





Mr. Mwanza said the public should wait for the commission’s final document, which is expected to be released on April 15, 2026.





Speaking during an appearance on Hot FM’s Hot Red Breakfast Show in Lusaka on Thursday morning, Mr. Mwanza emphasized the need for the delimitation process to strictly adhere to constitutional provisions.





He noted that the creation of new constituencies must be guided by key factors such as population size, geographical considerations, and cohesion, in line with the Constitution.





“We as DPP are proposing that Central Province should have eight new constituencies, Luapula six, Western five, North-Western five, and Muchinga three. This proposal is based on population, geographic location, and cohesion, and has been officially submitted to the ECZ,” he said.





Mr. Mwanza further urged the commission to strictly follow Articles 58 and 59, along with other relevant constitutional provisions, in carrying out the delimitation exercise.





He acknowledged that delimitation processes often attract mixed reactions, with some stakeholders expressing concerns about potential political bias.





“In Zambia, during the 2019/2020 delimitation attempts by the Patriotic Front (PF), the United Party for National Development (UPND) opposed the process, accusing the PF of attempting to create constituencies in areas where they had strong support,” he said.





Mr. Mwanza added that similar concerns are now being raised, with some alleging that the UPND may seek to create more constituencies in its traditional strongholds, including Southern, North-Western, and Western provinces.





However, he maintained that stakeholders should refrain from speculation and allow the ECZ to complete its work.





“Some people are saying the UPND wants to create more seats in their strongholds, but we say let us wait for the ECZ’s delimitation report,” he said.





He reiterated that the commission must be given the space to independently carry out its mandate and produce a credible final report.