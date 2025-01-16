Mweelwa Muleya Must be embarrassed by partisan comments- Pumulo Situmbeko

Mweelwa Muleya Must be embarrassed by partisan comments



Response to HRC Spokesperson Mwelwa Muleya’s Claims on Human Rights Progress in Zambia*





I respectfully disagree with Mr. Muleya’s assertion that there has been “tremendous progress” in upholding human rights in Zambia over the past two years. While he claims a shift from past practices of impunity, evidence suggests a significant decline in human rights under the current government. Below are the key issues:





1. Detention Without Trial



Mr. Muleya’s statement fails to address the plight of many opposition members who have been detained without trial for extended periods, violating their constitutional rights.

• Francis Kapwepe and Rajan Patel have been held for over a year without trial or formal charges, exemplifying a breach of the right to a fair and speedy trial.





2. Erosion of Freedom of Speech



The government has significantly curtailed freedom of speech, with opposition figures frequently facing charges of sedition.

• Sedition, a colonial-era charge, is now being weaponized against political dissenters.

• A recent example is the arrest of the Member of Parliament for Nkana for merely urging the masses to defend themselves. This followed incidents of violence during the Kawamba by-election, where Zambia Police failed to protect opposition members.





3. Selective Justice and a Compromised Judiciary



The justice system appears to be biased in favor of the ruling party:

• The Zambia Police consistently fail to act on reports of violence perpetrated by ruling party supporters, while opposition figures face prolonged trials and arbitrary arrests.

• For instance, individuals like Minister Syakalima and Chibokolo have publicly insulted opposition members and entire ethnic groups without facing any consequences, highlighting the selective application of justice.

• The recent Constitutional Court ruling against the former president demonstrated significant bias, with reports suggesting some judges have personal or business ties to the current president.





4. Global Criticism of Zambia’s Human Rights Record



Contrary to the HRC’s claims, international organizations have highlighted widespread human rights violations in Zambia:

• The U.S. Department of State (2022) reported arbitrary arrests and prolonged detentions.

• Amnesty International’s 2022-2023 report criticized the suppression of freedoms of speech and assembly.

• The United Nations (2024) raised concerns about arbitrary arrests and detentions under the current administration.





5. Lack of Accountability for Political Violence



The Kawamba by-election serves as a clear example of Zambia Police’s failure to protect opposition members from violent attacks by ruling party supporters. This selective enforcement of the law undermines public trust in state institutions and further erodes democracy.





Conclusion



Mr. Muleya’s statement fails to acknowledge the worsening human rights situation in Zambia. Reports of arbitrary arrests, prolonged detentions, judicial bias, and suppression of fundamental freedoms contradict claims of progress. Both local and international organizations have raised serious concerns about these violations, which must be addressed urgently to uphold justice, equality, and the protection of all Zambians’ rights.



Pumulo Situmbeko

Certified Human Rights Advocate (USIDHR)

Founder and CEO, NFZ | GHRA