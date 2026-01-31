MWEETWA MUST MIND HIS LANGUAGE: PRESIDENT HARRY KALABA IS A STATESMAN, NOT A POLITICAL LIGHTWEIGHT





The Citizens First (CF) Youth Wing has noted with concern the recent remarks by Hon. Cornelius Mweetwa directed at President Harry Kalaba.



With due respect, the tone and content of Hon. Mweetwa’s statements fall short of the maturity expected from a senior government official, UPND Spokesperson, and Member of Parliament for Choma Central. Political competition must be anchored in mutual respect, not personal belittlement.





President Harry Kalaba is not Hon. Mweetwa’s political junior, nor is he a figure to be spoken about casually. He is a seasoned statesman who has served Zambia at the highest levels of government, including as Minister of Foreign Affairs, where he represented the nation on the global stage and strengthened Zambia’s diplomatic relations. He has also served as Member of Parliament for Bahati Constituency and continues to engage regional and international institutions on matters of diplomacy, trade, and development.





These credentials are earned through service, discipline, and commitment not rhetoric.





To dismiss such a leader as having “no future” in national leadership is not only disrespectful but also dismissive of the many Zambians who believe in his vision. In a democracy, it is not government spokespersons who determine political futures; it is the people.





President Harry Kalaba’s vision for Zambia is grounded in accountable and transparent governance, a pro-poor economic agenda, industrialisation and job creation, economic independence that is felt in people’s pockets, and inclusive national leadership rooted in unity and dignity.





If the UPND government maintains that it is “doing nothing wrong,” then it must be prepared to account for the daily hardships Zambians are facing.





Under UPND, the cost of living continues to rise, with mealie meal, fuel, electricity, and basic necessities increasingly unaffordable. Youth unemployment remains unacceptably high.





Small businesses are struggling under high taxes, unstable energy supply, and limited access to affordable credit. Farmers continue to face challenges in input delivery, pricing, and market access.





Public confidence has also been weakened by selective accountability and growing perceptions that anti-corruption efforts are applied inconsistently.



These are not imagined concerns; they are lived realities for millions of Zambians.





Before dismissing alternative leaders and visions, Hon. Mweetwa must account for his own record in Choma Central. What tangible development has been delivered? Where are the sustainable jobs? Where is the measurable improvement in livelihoods?



Politics must remain a contest of ideas, policies, and solutions not insults and condescension. If the UPND is confident in its performance, it should welcome scrutiny and competitive leadership rather than seek to belittle opponents.





President Harry Kalaba deserves engagement on policy and vision, not dismissive commentary.



Zambia’s democracy is strongest when leaders debate respectfully and allow citizens to freely choose who they believe is best suited to lead.

Respect in leadership is not optional. It is essential.



Issued by:



Kawimbe Chanda

CF Youth National Secretary