MWEETWA THANKS HH FOR INTERACTING WITH PEOPLE IN CHOMA



Choma Central Member of Parliament CORNELIUS MWEETWA who is also Information and Media Minister thanked President HICHILEMA for taking time to interact with the people of Choma.





Southern Province Minister CREDO NANJUWA said President HICHILEMA’s presence at the service demonstrates his commitment to engaging with citizens and upholding national values and principles as a Christian nation.





Mr. NANJUWA said the visit is a reflection of the President’s humility and inclusivity.



He noted that in just one month, President HICHILEMA has worshipped with the Catholic Church, the Seventh Day Adventist Church, and the Times Refreshing Ministry International Church.





And In his sermon, Times Refreshing Ministry International Church Bishop ERIDGE SIMUKAZYE said God has a plan for everyone.



Bishop SIMUKAZYE, who based his sermon on Jeremiah 29 verse 11, said God’s plans are meant for prosperity and not to harm.





The Bishop also encouraged people to have positive attitudes and not to always condemn, even when things are working.





The Bishop praised President HICHILEMA for accommodating everyone and not discriminating in his fellowship.



ZNBC