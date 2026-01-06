MWIIMBU COMMENDS POLICE FOR PROFESSIONAL HANDLING OF ARCHBISHOP BANDA’S DEC APPEARANCE





By: Sun FM TV Reporter



Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security, Jack Mwiimbu, has commended the Zambia Police Service for the professional manner in which they handled the appearance of Lusaka Archbishop Alick Banda before the Drug Enforcement Commission’s Anti-Money Laundering Investigations Unit on Monday





Mr. Mwiimbu noted that the conduct of police officers during Dr. Banda’s questioning at the DEC head office in Lusaka was markedly different from what was experienced in the recent past, when appearances by high-ranking individuals or leaders before law enforcement agencies were often marred by chaos.





He recalled that such events previously involved the discharge of tear gas canisters and the firing of live ammunition, incidents that frequently resulted in the loss of lives.





The minister has since encouraged the Police Service to continue upholding high standards of professionalism for the benefit of the nation.





This is according to a statement issued by Principal Public Relations Officer, Mwala Kalaluka.



📸Andy Luki jr and Millennium Radio

#SunFmTvNews