MWIIMBU FAMILY PLEDGES K100,000 TO SUPPORT 2025 LWIINDI GONDE TRADITIONAL CEREMONY



Last night, we were privileged to be part of the 2025 Lwiindi Gonde Traditional Ceremony Fundraising Dinner Dance, held at Family Safari. I attended alongside my brother, the Minister of Defense, Hon. Ambrose Lufuma and his wife, Chieftainess Kucheka.



As a proud son of the soil, I firmly believe in promoting and preserving our rich Tonga culture. The fundraising dinner dance offered a valuable opportunity to contribute meaningfully to this important cause.



In this spirit, my family — the Mwiimbu family — has pledged K100,000 to support the successful hosting of the ceremony in July this year.



I therefore call upon all well-wishers to join us in this noble cause. The success of the 2025 Lwiindi Gonde Traditional Ceremony rests upon our collective shoulders.



Hon. Jack J. Mwiimbu, SC, MP.

Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security

26.04.25