MWILA WARNS AGAINST UNDERPERFORMING POLITICIANS TAKING ADVANTAGE OF DELIMITATION





Aspiring Lusaka mayor Simon Mulenga Mwila has welcomed President Hakainde Hichilema’s appointment of youthful ministers for Health and Small and Medium Enterprise Development, describing the move as a positive step toward bringing young people closer to national decision-making.





In a statement, Mwila said Zambia’s youthful population makes it important for government to include younger leaders in governance structures.





“Zambia is a very young country, and bringing young people closer to decision-making is a healthy step for our democracy,” he said, adding that fresh perspectives were necessary to address the country’s challenges.





He also acknowledged the President’s decision, stating that it deserved recognition.





“Fresh energy, new perspectives and a different way of looking at national problems are exactly what our governance system needs,” Mwila said.





However, the aspiring mayor clarified that his remarks were made independently, noting that he had never had personal dealings with the President and had previously criticised some decisions by the current administration.





“I do not personally know President Hakainde Hichilema and I have never had any personal dealings with him,” he said, adding that leadership should always remain open to scrutiny.





Mwila further warned that the ruling establishment should not underestimate the political dynamics in Lusaka and the Copperbelt, arguing that many Members of Parliament elected in 2021 benefited largely from the President’s popularity at the time.





He expressed concern that some legislators who have struggled to connect with their constituencies may now be seeking safer political grounds ahead of the 2026 elections.





Mwila cautioned against turning the delimitation process into a political escape route for underperforming leaders.





“Delimitation should never become a tool to rescue political failures,” he said, urging leaders to prioritise accountability and national interest.



SE