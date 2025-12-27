My “angry” reaction to being substituted was normal – Fashion Sakala

My “angry” reaction to being substituted was normal – Fashion



CHIPOLOPOLO captain Fashion Sakala has defended his reaction after being substituted during Zambia’s goalless draw against Comoros, insisting that his frustration was a normal response from a player who wanted to do more for the team.

Sakala was taken off in the 70th minute at the King Mohammed V Stadium in Casablanca, making way for Joseph Sabobo Banda as Zambia pushed for a breakthrough in a tightly contested match that ended 0–0





However, Sakala’s visible displeasure after being taken off did not sit well with the Chipolopolo gaffer Moses Sichone, who later warned him against indiscipline.





“This is a national team and not an individual team, and as captain you must always lead by example because such behaviour cannot be accepted,” Sichone said.





The Saudi-based forward has since played down the incident, saying his reaction was as a result of his desire to help the national team get a positive result.





“It’s normal [to get angry when substituted] I wanted to obviously offer more to the team but I think it’s normal [to get angry] as a player,” Sakala said in a post match interview.





Even photographer Chellah Tukuta weighed in the discussion saying; “As long as he continues to be part of this squad they won’t win any trophy. This guy is too selfish. Patson Daka is far far better”





Comoros thought they had taken the lead midway through the first half, but celebrations were cut short after VAR ruled out the goal, keeping the scoreline at 0–0.





The draw keeps Zambia’s qualification hopes alive.



With Mali having drawn against Morocco in their previous match, Chipolopolo now faces a clear but challenging route to the knockout stage.





Zambia must beat Morocco in their final group game and hope Mali suffers a defeat to Comoros.



Should those results go their way, Zambia will book a place in the round of 16.



By George Musonda



Kalemba December 27, 2025