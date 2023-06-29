My Boyfriend Called Me While having S3X with Another Woman-Mutale Mwanza

Mutale Mwanza is one of the powerful media personalities and strong woman we have in Zambia, she has acquired so much to her name that one would think everything is perfect in her life..

I mean she’s double M, she can get anything she wants right? Actually, You are wrong.

Well, it is good to note that away from that, she is just a normal human being like any of is and she also has those moments when she’s down and heartbroken..

In her latest post, she shares an experience that led her into depression.. Imagine your boyfriend calls you while inside another woman’s cookie jar..

She Writes

M – Nation 💣

Today I feel like sharing.

The year was 2017/ 2018. I was battling depression. Drinking a lot and doing a whole lot of stuff. My relationship with an ex fiancé had just failed after he accidentally phoned me while having sex with another girl. We had too many issues- Trust issues too. The union failed before it even begun. I had lost weight. I was socially awkward but I had to show face and act like I was okay. I felt ashamed. I felt like a loser, a failure but I always sounded very happy on radio meanwhile, I used to cry ALOT behind the scenes. I remember breaking down on air one day at Hot Fm and Flava ( Kenny Musonda ) hugged me and dried my eyes. I cried so much I actually hated my life. But when the mic went on, I put on a good show. Nobody knew this. Nobody could tell except a few close people.

My life was horrible I just wanted to die but I did my job with so much glee like my life depended on it. I got another gig at Diamond TV to keep myself busy, I worked on the Mutale Mwanza Show with Costa. After all, it was the only thing that kept me sane – work!!!

While at Hot fm, Talking to little children during the Dlite show during the red hot breakfast used to cheer me up because I love kids. To this day, I don’t even know if I can have any- That aside.

I was constantly bullied on social media. Slandered and ridiculed. But I kept it moving.

I honestly don’t know how I got to where I am. My depression was wrapped up in so much laughter and joy & I think that’s the sad part about life. We all pretend ( sometimes)

We are all hiding something. We are all just TRYING. 😞

Part 2 loading ………

TBT