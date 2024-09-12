My case is politically motivated – Lusambo



FORMER Lusaka province minister Bowman Lusambo says he was loaded prior to becoming a politician, and he managed to buy a fleet of cars and his first three bedroom house in Chamba Valley.



The former Kabushi lawmaker cried persecution as claimed that his case was politically motivated, as former ACC investigations officer Christopher Siwaki had informed him that one of the conditions for his police bond was to keep quiet.



Lusambo is facing 10 corruption-related charges among them; one count of corrupt acquisition of public property, five counts of possessing property suspected to be proceeds of crime, three counts of tax evasion and one count of conspiracy to defraud.



He is jointly charged with his wife Nancy Manase for possessing four houses in Silverest Gardens, Chongwe which were suspected to be procceds of crime.



Exculpating himself before magistrate Faidess Hamaundu, Lusaka said during the period he served as provincial minister, he obtained a loan worth K300, 000 from the ministry of finance.



He said he also obtained a loan from Barclays Bank and a bank official will support his testimony, as a defense witness.



Lusambo said he was in gainful employment and worked as a consultant at Carnival Furnitures, and he was on a fixed salary of K2.5 million unrebased, and after it was rebased his salary was K2,500.



“I was on a five percent commission. At the end of the month, if business was not okay, we were going home with not less than K18 million (K18,000 rebased). I worked there for close to two years and I joined another company called Cash Crusaders,” he said.



“I joined Cash Crusaders, there, I was getting rebased K10,000 per month and I was on 7.5% commission for total sales accumulated in that particular month. If I can recall very well, at the month end, I was given not less than K35,000.”



The Bulldozer said he also worked with G-TV as a marketing officer and he headed the Southern Region as a manager and his workmates were his lawyers Jonas Zimba and Chandiwila.



“At G-TV, I was on a salary, housing allowance, entertainment allowance, and a commission as well. My salary was between K30,000 to K35,000 and I was getting 5% of the total sales in the area of business we were doing. At the end of the month, I was getting close to K50,000,” Lusambo said.



He said he was financially independent before joining politics and he was capable of buying properties of his choice without struggle.



“During my time before politics, I managed to buy properties such as houses, land and vehicles. Between 2014 and 2015, I had more than five vehicles. I had three Mercedes’ Benz, I had a Toyota Prado, I had a Camry. And I bought the house in Chamba valley, a three bedroomed house in 2015,” he said.



“In 2012, I bought a plot in Chamba Valley from Mr Washington Zimba at a price of K75,000. And the size of the land was 30 by 26. That’s the time I started constructing my families’ beautiful house. The house I am staying in, we shifted in December 2019. I started constructing my house between 2012, to 2019 when we completed many structures at my house. We decided to shift in and up to now, we haven’t yet completed the house.”



Lusambo said in 2018 he was approached by agents of Silverest Gardens who were selling land and houses in Chongwe district and he expressed interest.



He explained that he entered into an agreement with Silverest Gardens and got four house among them; one four bedroomed house, two three bedroomed houses and one double story four bedroomed house.



Lusambo said the houses were going at US$140, 000 but he managed to bargain and they were reduced to US$100, 000.



“The three bedroomed houses were costing between US$50-60,000 and I was given under US$50,000 each. The stand alone cost US$65,000 and they reduced it to US$55,000.

The four houses were put in one basket so whatever amount I paid, they would share to each and every property,”Lusambo said.



He disclosed that he gave away his Jeep to the owners of the properties, as payment for two three bedroom houses.



Lusambo said out of the four houses, only two are fully paid for.



“In my opening of defence, I told this court that my wife Nancy was wrongly before court and arrested because she knew nothing of my transactions with Henan Gouji. I did the transaction myself and I was very shocked that ACC called my wife who is A2 and arrested her for nothing. Literally nothing,”he said.



“All the payments I have made to Henan Gouji, was in cash, there was no bank transfer. I personally paid the money and some of the money was being paid at my house because, they would call me if I had money for any properties and I would say yes and they would come to my house to collect.”



Lusambo said his case was politically motivated.



“When I went to ACC, the officer called Siwakwi, he told me point blank that one of my conditions for my bond is for me to stop talking. That’s why I came up with that comment,” said Lusambo.



By Mwaka Ndawa



Kalemba September 11, 2024.