MY CURRENT NET WORTH IS K7 MILLION- Haive Hamududu

MY CURRENT NET WORTH IS K7 MILLION

By: Thomas Afroman Mwale

Politician Haive Hamududu has disclosed that his current net worth stands at K7 million, down from K11 million declared in 2021.

Speaking about his declaration of assets on ZNBC’s After 9, Mr. Hamududu said that at the time of the 2021 elections, his net worth was valued at K11 million.

However, shortly after the elections, he sold off some of his assets, which reduced his overall net worth to K7 million.

He explained that the change reflects asset disposals made following the electoral period and insisted that he is not broke.