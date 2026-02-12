“My doctor asked why I didn’t let my brother-in-law impregnate me instead of my husband” — Media personality Nkubi’s wife 

Wife of media personality Nkubi has shared a disturbing experience she had with a doctor during her pregnancy.

Speaking in an interview with Pulse, about her abnormality scan appointment, she said after handing over the results, the doctor asked if there was any history of dwarfism in her family.

She responded that yes, her husband has dwarfism.

According to her, the doctor then asked why she didn’t consider getting pregnant by her brother-in-law or someone else outside her marriage instead of her husband. She also alleged that the doctor suggested she could have used a sperm donor.

The statement left her shocked.

She described the encounter as discriminatory, adding that people with dwarfism are not given equal respect and rights.