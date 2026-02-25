“MY EX HUSBAND IS THE SWEETEST MAN I KNOW”



-Tonto Dike Catches Feelings Again-





“See, Olakunle is actually a very sweet man. After the birthday celebration, I went to see him privately.





The moment I saw him approaching the room, I immediately went down on my knees.





I was in tears and so ashamed of myself. I couldn’t even find the words to express how sorry I was for dragging his leg issue all over social media.





He didn’t even let me say a word. He just raised me up, kissed my forehead, and said:



‘You are a woman—women are meant to talk, while a man knows how to keep calm. I forgive you.’





Those words melt my heart, I wish I could turn back the hands of time.