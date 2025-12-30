My father killed my grandfather, reveals actor Hicks Yamba



HICKS Yamba, who plays Frank Dux in Zambezi Magic’s drama series Mpali, has shared a shocking story from his own family, revealing that his biological father killed his grandfather.





The tragedy, he explained, was linked to disputes over secretive family beliefs in the ‘dark world’ practices.





Known for his aggressive and feared role in Mpali, Yamba disclosed that his late grandfather practiced this mysterious tradition, which required him to leave certain rituals or possessions for the next generation to carry on.





According to Yamba, his father was expected to continue these practices but refused to participate.



He was speaking in an interview with ZMB Talks, monitored by #Kalemba.





“From what I hear, my grandpa believed in a dark world which required him to leave the rituals to the next person before he died, and the next person was my dad. My dad however, refused to participate in these practices and tensions escalated,” he explained.





“It ended tragically because my dad finally had enough. He beat his own father to death. He killed him and went to prison, then was later set free.”





Yamba said these developments forced him to grow up and become a man at a very tender age, a reality that shaped the actor’s perspective on life and family.



Yamba also revealed that he once wanted to become a pastor, but he also had a dream of joining the army.





“I attended Bible school in Kitwe, but about two years before completing it, I realised it wasn’t the right path for me. I couldn’t pretend for myself or for others. I had to choose between restricting my life or following my own path,” he stated.





He also admitted that during that time, he began experimenting with alcohol.



“When I got bored, I would sneak out to a local pool hall. It started with just soft drinks, but eventually I moved on to beer. Nenzo nkala dizzy ku Bible school, Yamba said, reflecting on the struggles and distractions that came with finding his true direction in life.



By Sharon Zulu



Kalemba December 30, 2025