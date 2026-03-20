My Grade 7 Results Were So Good ECZ Made Me Rewrite the Exam- Chabinga



By Muzamba Siandizya



Before Wi-Fi, Google, YouTube tutorials, school was a different kind of battlefield.





Back in the day, learning wasn’t at your fingertips. It lived in chalkboards, dog-eared textbooks and whatever your teacher managed to explain between the bell and the next class. If you missed it, you missed it. You either understood in that moment or you carried that confusion straight into exam season.





Your only lifelines were past papers and your own notes. If something didn’t click in class, you knew deep down that this might come back to haunt you.





On the Kenny T 1 on 1 podcast, Robert Chabinga shares an experience from his Grade 7 days. During his intake, he didn’t just perform well, he emerged as the best student across the entire Copperbelt.





His results were so exceptional that the Examinations Council of Zambia took notice. His performance raised eyebrows to the point where he was asked to retake the exams. Instead of backing down, he stepped up willingly and scored even higher the second time.





It’s stories like these that hit differently. They remind us of where we’ve come from and just how much determination it took to succeed.



Catch the full story and more inspiring moments on the Kenny T 1 on 1 YouTube page.