“My Name Deserves Respect”: Makhadzi Threatens to Withdraw From Royal Heritage Festival Over Font Size on Poster

Makhadzi Threatens to Withdraw From Royal Heritage Festival Over Font Size on Poster

South African musician Makhadzi has threatened to pull out of the highly anticipated Phalaphala FM Royal Heritage Festival after expressing dissatisfaction with how her name appeared on the official festival poster.

The line-up was unveiled in Thohoyandou on Friday, ahead of the main event set to take place on Saturday, 13 September at the Royal Gardens, Nandoni Dam.

While the announcement was meant to generate excitement, it instead sparked controversy after Makhadzi took to Facebook to voice her frustration.

Makhadzi Feels Snubbed by Font Size

In a Facebook post shared on Friday night, Makhadzi strongly criticised the organisers for what she sees as a lack of respect, citing the small font size used for her name on the promotional poster.

The singer accused the festival organisers of undermining her brand and warned that such treatment might lead to sabotage or even a full withdrawal from the event.

“Kudzulele kwa dzina langa khadzinators alikho mpfara zwavhudi , khopfa unga zwoitiwa nga khole . and nga duvha la show ndinga ndido sabotagiwa , hutonga dodivisa khazwo zwa royal nda focus khazwa tarven na one woman show

khohumbula u vha refund tshelelede yavho .. ridiitele zwashu zwa R100 ya tarven… ndoshumesa , unyadziwa hayani is a big no .. my name deserves a respect at home … is not all about money.”

Refund Talk and One-Woman Show Hints

Makhadzi did not hold back, even hinting that she would rather focus her energy on hosting a one-woman show or performing in smaller venues like taverns where she feels appreciated.

She also floated the idea of refunding her fans’ tickets if she ultimately decides to cancel her appearance.

“Oitaho poster ya royal ndi oriel houla wauwisa nthe 💧. Noikanda mutshilo .. khaishome,” she added expressing disappointment with the organisers.

No Official Response Yet from Organisers

As of now, the organisers of the Phalaphala FM Royal Heritage Festival have not responded to Makhadzi’s concerns. The festival remains one of the most celebrated events on South Africa’s entertainment calendar, and Makhadzi’s presence was expected to be a major highlight, especially since she was not part of last year’s event.

Whether or not she will take the stage remains uncertain, pending a resolution over the font-size feud.