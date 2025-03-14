My properties are not proceeds of crime – Malanji tells court



FORMER Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Malanji has told the Economic and Financial Crime’s Court that all his properties are not proceeds of crime, instead he bought them using his savings from his allowances and other businesses he owned.



When he opened his defence yesterday, Malanji explained his properties were genuinely acquired from his savings, because he is a good saver.





He said he started saving way back in 1987 when he was in transportation business.



Malanji said his transportation business started on a good note as he could make earnings of $180,000 to $200,000.



He has also denied owning the Gibson Royal Hotel in Kitwe, saying he was only a shareholder.





In this case, Malanji is jointly charged with former Secretary to the treasury, Fredson Yamba.



Malanji is charged with eight counts of being in possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime while Yamba is facing two counts of wilfill failure comply with laid down procedures.





He is accused of being in possession of houses, a hotel and helicopters, property reasonably suspected of being proceeds of crime.



It is also alleged that Malanji while acting together with other persons unknown possessed US$110,000.00 and US$105,000 property suspected of being proceeds of crime.





Malanji denied owning the Royal Gibson Hotel in Kitwe stating that he does not posses the property it belongs to Gibson and Gibson, a company on its own with it’s own identity.



“I do not possess Royal Gibson Hotel, Joseph Malanji does not own property 1326, I do not posses the property and it has not been a proceed of crime.”



“Property 1326 is a property belonging to Gibson and Gibson. Loyal Gibson Hotel was merely a tenant that’s why it is surprising that reports today that I own Royal Gibson hotel are incorrect because it’s a company on its own and has it’s own identity,” he said.





Malanji told the court that the Gibson Royal hotel costed K2 billion unrebased in two instalments in 2012 not 2020 as alleged.



He emphasised that all his money came from his savings because of various businesses he was doing in Kitwe and Lusaka where he had put all his seven houses he bought in Silverest area on rent as boarding houses.





He also said playing golf gave him good cash as he was a first ever Zambian to be voted as vice president of African Golf Confederation and would go on trips and get paid in dollars.



Malanji said he started his business in the late 1987 where he was running buses under the company JM bus services.



“In the 80s transport was a crisis, and so business was overwhelming, when you have a good looking bus, there was business and in one month. We started making money, and in one month we got another one. Within a year we had 18 big buses with 30 seater capacity,” he said.





He shared that his business grew in the early 90s and had 46 buses which were equivalent to Marcopolo and got good money.



“From the buses, the money was quite a good money and the earnings were quite good. We were making about US$180,000 to US$200,000, we are talking about 1993,” he said.





“And coming to possession of U$110,000…I have never been in possession of the said money. The money was a transfer to Gibson air charter in relation to hire helicopters and branch support logistics for minutes international,” he said.



He also denied being in possession of US$105,000 which is in one of the counts.





Malanji said he also got good money in his capacity as a minister of foreign affairs, especially when he stood in for the President whenever he was going out.



“So from my savings all the salary I had I took advantage. For somebody who was having those payments to come and ask “Wabakuti ma dollars (where did you steal the dollars) it’s malicious when one had capacity to scrutinize my earnings both emoluments and allowances,” he said.



He said he had several trips as minister and could save all his money.



“So the accusations of saying where did you find these dollars was all about excitement.”



“It is not a sin to be a civil servant whilst having income from elsewhere, my income was put to good use,” he said.





The court has since adjourned the matter to March 17, 2025 for continued defence.



By Lucy Phiri



Kalemba March 14, 2025