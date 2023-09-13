My Response To Hon Given Lubinda Who Accused Me Yesterday Of Being Miles Away From Destroying PF- Miles Sampa

By Miles Sampa

Lol kuti waseka…

MY RESPONSE TO HON GIVEN LUBINDA WHO ACCUSED ME YESTERDAY OF BEING MILES AWAY FROM DESTROYING PF

1) So says a man who was the PF Presidential ticket campaign manager for the 2021 general elections when same PF lost power by close to 1M votes. Unprecedented for a ruling party in Zambia or Africa to lose by such a margin.

2) So says the man who has held the PF hostage last 2 years masquerading as the Acting President when the PF constitution has no such position. So says a man under whose advertisement directive, I amongst other paid to his controlled PF account K200,000 ($10,000) for party Presidential elections that have not taken place close to 2 years now, says a man whose illegal reign at the top has led to massive defections to other political parties of key members of the PF namely Paul Moonga,Antonia Mwanza, Father Bwalya, Kelvin Kaunda, Geofrey Lungwangwa etc etc,

3) So says a man that has not produced financial statements for the party and all income & expenditures are a secret, says a man who is facing a contempt of court case under High Court Judge Katenekwa for defying the injunction restraining him and Nakachinda from stoping me enjoying my party rights or defaming me until case is disposed off. Also continues to make illegal appointments despite the restraining order not to perform those duties. A man who risks a bench warrant and same as he misled Hon Nixon Chilangwa on conduct over matters in court and might end up same direction.

4) So says a man that the PF founder Michale Sata (MHRSIEP) once called treacherous and fired him as Foreign Affairs Minister and was about to expel him out of his party PF and was me amongst others that begged Sata to rescind the decision.

5) So says a man who has sold in 2022 a piece of land in prime area of Lusaka and same land had a title deed in the name of PF meant for the construction of a new party headquarters. Him with Nakachinda and others agreed and sold to a known Chinese man at $1M cash and to date those funds have not been accounted for to the party general membership. Partly why he and Nakachinda have been avoiding the over due mandatory gathering of PF grassroots members called general conference to being postponed close to 10 times last one year each time they have set a date.

When I take over PF, this land transactions I intend to audit and get prosecuted anyone found wanting so people learn not to eat assets or money for political parties.

6) So says a man who was found with a corruption case to answer 2 days ago involving thousand of US dollars when was Agriculture or Justice Minister and should have resigned yesterday from his illegal position in PF so as not to put the name of the PF in disrepute.

7) So says a man the grassroot of PF accuse of being selfish and stingy despite all the benefits PF gave him as Minister.

8 ) So says a man I beat with huge votes by far in the 2014 extra ordinary general conference in Kabwe to replace Sata after he died.

9) So says a man who since being imposed on the illegal position as Acting President of PF, has only found it fit to suspend one out of 10 presidential candidates and one out of millions of members of the PF and on both fronts his name is Miles Sampa. He has not found it fit to discipline anyone else. It’s just Miles Sampa he loves or hates so much and had to suspend him while has ignored acting on anyone one else. Guess except Miles all membership behave well 110% during his illegal tenor that is coming to an end very very soon.

10) So says a man been there for him both in his good or bad times last 15 years since was introduced to me by Sata but has now agreed to be hired and used as my political mercenary by know PF hijackers like Nakachinda whose only political success story is destroying political parties while milking cash and resources from former republican Presidents. The Nakachinda led hijackers of PF have their days numbers aswell. It shall be liberated from their greedy jaws.

* So between him and me; who is already miles away after destroying PF and now holding it hostage to make sure it’s buried completely and then form own party after pointing fingers or blame everyone except himself and Nakachinda 🤔

A case of pointing a finger at someone while the big thumb points back at own self.

Sad to have to respond to a man I loved (still do love) so much but what to do if he is throwing dirty falsehood mud at me as ordered to him by the hijackers of PF.

I should have listened to Sata. Abakulu tabapusa akabe. MHSRIEP.

Anyways tubomba na Lesa and will triumph regardless of the several hired Goliath towards me😊😍

MBS13.08.2023