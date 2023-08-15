My Teacher Wife Slept With 15-year-old Pupil Yet Accused Me Of Destroying Our Marriage — Ex-husband

Danny Barber, 40, who is no longer married to his wife, Kandice Barber, 37, a teacher who slept with a 15-year-old boy in an open field has said that she accused him of destroying their marriage, Daily Mail reports Monday.

Danny who could still not believe the fact of the adultery act his wife committed said, “She had such a beautiful aura. She was so kind. If you met her, you’d think: ‘No way’,” yet he tries to make sense of it. “Was I being stupid?” he asks.

“I’m a man. It’s bad enough to be told your wife has slept with someone else but for it to be a child… It deflates you completely. You look at yourself and think: ‘What have I done wrong?’

“What crosses someone’s mind to think it’s OK to even look at a child in that way, let alone that it’s OK to…? Maybe I didn’t want to believe that my wife could do that,” he confesses.

In 2021, Kandice was found guilty of having sex in a field with an underage pupil after grooming him with sexual messages and sentenced to six years in prison.

Danny supported Kandice throughout the trial by checking up on her. After she was sentenced, he posted a photograph on social media of a note placed on a Superman T-shirt that read, “I love you with all of my heart. Be brave”.

Danny said, “Until you’re in that position when it’s your wife or your husband and you’re living that life, you don’t know what you’re going to do. She was adamant she was innocent. I loved her and I believed her.

“It wasn’t just about sticking by her. Kan had three kids [from two previous relationships]. I’m not their dad, but I was married to their mum, so I wasn’t prepared to let them be ripped apart.

“But we haven’t been together since she went to prison and I haven’t seen her for almost a year.”

Danny is now with a new partner, Charlotte, whom he met in June 2022, and is expecting his baby in the autumn.