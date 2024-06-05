MY WIFE CHEATED ON ME WHEN I HAVE GIVEN HER EVERYTHING. I MADE HER LANDLORD AT 23, DRIVES EXPENSIVE CAR AND I TOOK HER TO UNZA

Rev. Walter Mwambazi shares… ✍🏽

Here is the other side of the coin! #Room18 experiences.

A gentleman whose details I won’t share got in touch with his own experience. Read on and give your take.

===========

Afternoon Reverend,

Just thought of sharing my own experience after your comment on Room 18 Saga. These days Women don’t respect their marriage and bodies. They cheat unprovoked.

I have been married to my wife for 12 years. We are blessed with 4 kids. The youngest just turned 3 years. My wife was entertaining this Man who I later discovered that he is divorced and stays alone. They would call each other 3 – 4 times in a day. Even in the night when I m not home.

Some time in March, I watched / caught my Wife going into a house of this Man.

He picked her from some location after she knocked off from work and drove to his house. We were trailing them with my friend. I got furious. My BP shot up. (Had issues with my BP prior) I was armed. My friend had to stop me from approaching the house after noticing that I got a gun. He had to drive me away & I thank him for that otherwise I would have committed a heinous crime.

After I cooled down we went back but they had since left.

We agreed that we would catch them another time but 3 days later I wasn’t myself. My blood sugar levels and BP were constantly high. I was traumatized. No sleeping, I would sweat a lot in the night. I could feel myself slowly going into a depression. I was in bad shape. I had to visit the Water Tribe Doc. He immediately put me on some medication. It is such a painful experience and I would want anyone to go through that. My Wife noticed that something was bothering me.she kept asking me what was wrong. I could see the guilty in here eyes.

Fearing for my health, I had to let the cat out of the bag. I had to talk to someone. I told her everything I knew about her affair with this divorced man. She did agree with what I said.

She cried a lot that night whilst asking for forgiveness claiming that nothing happened. She has no reasons for doing what she did. Ati it’s just the Devil. They would work together in some projects that’s how they started calling each other and later he asked her to visit which she agreed. She has never caught me with any woman. She is not starving sexually. Just the usual marriage differences.

Rev this is a woman who I have done everything for including paying for her at UNZA to further her education. I made her a landlord at 23. We have a few properties rented out and tenants pay directly to her because I don’t like the tenant drama. She Drives my car a Ford Ranger but she still followed a workmate who drives a Vits.

Later discovered that he was just after her for financial gain and foolishly she gave in. She would send him money using mobile money. Statements are there

Make no mistake, am very good in bed. Were I have been, I leave a mark. Even she confirmed after the family asked her if she had issues to that effect. It’s just a clear case of “Ukankala pa bwino, poipa paitana”

We are in court for the same. I sued the man for adultery. Case is yet to be concluded.

Both my Family and hers are pushing me to forgive her ati for the sake of our children. I cry when I look at my youngest daughter. I really don’t know what to do Reverend. Am squeezed between a hard surface & a hard rock. I have not chased her from home. Just watching her acting so nice but todate I have failed to forgive her. It still pains me especially when I look at her. If you can I need your advice Rev.

What would you say to this gentleman?

Note:

Pictures used for illustrative purposes and does not represent anyone.