MY YOUNG SISTER IS 6 MONTHS PREGNANT FOR MY HUSBAND. HELP!

just found out that my husband is responsible for my sister’s 6 months old pregnancy. It makes sense because all this while, she refused to disclose the father of her unborn baby. I’m in my early thirties and I’ve had a hard time conceiving.

I’ve been married to my husband for almost 6 years now and my husband has always been supportive so I didn’t doubt him ever, I was in disbelief when I found out. My sister is a University third year student and she has been living with us for almost 2 years now and going to school from our house. This was my own way of helping to provide accommodation for her and save my parents that fee.



Off-campus accommodation is very expensive and since we are living in the same city as her University we said let us help her. She has a good relationship with my husband who treats her so well and gives her money! I didn’t know they were sleeping together all this while under my roof. My parents are so disappointed in both my husband and my sister. I’m beyond disappointed with my husband. I don’t know how to move on from this.



I read her WhatsApp chat with my husband where he was begging her not to say he is the father of the baby. The baby I prevented them from ab0rting is my husband’s child with my sister.



My sister misplaced her phone and was looking for it. I happened to find it but before giving it to her I decided to see if I can find the identity of the father on her phone.



That was how I went through her WhatsApp chat and found the chat with my husband and to my utmost shock, my husband was begging her not to reveal his identity for now. And my sister had agreed with him.



I have confronted them and they have been begging me. They have been crying and begging me for forgiveness. They said they have regretted it so much.



My husband said that the weight loss I noticed was because of his worrying over this. I’ve been taking care of my sister and pampering her even since I found out she was pregnant not knowing that it’s my husband’s baby. I’m so hurt.