NACHILIMA DEMANDS OVER K21 MILLION IN DAMAGES FOR SON’S D£ATH….as she drags Zed Farmer and Nathaniel Barthram to the High Court

NACHILIMA DEMANDS OVER K21 MILLION IN DAMAGES FOR SON’S D£ATH

….as she drags Maria Zaloumis and Nathaniel Barthram to the High Court

Kabwe… Saturday September 26, 2025

A case involving the tragic d£ath of a young man allegedly t0rtured while in unlawful custody has reached the High Court, with the plaintiff seeking damages amounting to more than K21 million.

Grace Nachilima, the mother of the late Enock Simfukwe Kasengele, has filed a claim against Maria Zaloumis and Nathaniel Barthram, accusing them of gross negligence and vi0lent acts that led to her son’s d£ath in August this year.

Ms Nachilima is suing in her capacity as Administratrix of her son’s estate.

According to court filings, Kasengele was unlawfully detained on 16th August 2025, where he was subjected to severe b£atings and degrading treatment while restrained with r0pes.

He reportedly succumbed to a brain contusion the following day.

A postmortem report dated 20th August 2025 confirmed the cause of d£ath.

Lawyers representing Ms Nachilima from Patrick Chulu Legal Practitioners allege that a widely circulated video shows the defendants interrogating and assaulting Kasengele, despite his visible pain and repeated pleas for release.

The plaintiff argues that the actions of the defendants vi0lated the deceased’s constitutional rights to life and liberty.

Ms Nachilima further claims she has endured severe mental anguish and trauma, including tremors, after watching the video of her son’s torture.

She has since sought professional therapy to cope with the emotional distress.

The lawsuit demands compensation under several heads of damages:

Negligence causing death – K5 million

Dependency (Fatal Accidents Act) – K10 million

Loss of expectation of life – K3 million

Funeral expenses – K250,000

M£ntal anguish and trauma – K3,658,201

The total claim amounts to K21,908,201.

This case has sparked public debate, particularly as the circulating video has raised concerns over unlawful detention practices and human rights violations in Zambia.