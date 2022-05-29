Burial of a grade eight (8) Pupil of Lukulu Boarding Secondary School Enah Siyawa who died in Chitokoloki mission hospital in Zambezi district on 27th May 2022 where she was receiving treatment has been put on hold by her family.

The late Enah, a daughter to Lukulu based Mbungah Music Artist Smash was brought in to Lukulu district hospital mortuary last evening around 22:00 hours with all body parts intact, says his father.

But on a surprise, this 29th May, 2022, Sunday afternoon around 14:06 hours during preparation of the body at the mortuary, family members got shocked that the late’s nails and hair are missing.

Mr Smash, born Manyando Siyawa and his relatives have refused to bury the late until the hospital management explains where missing hair and nails have gone.

Meanwhile, the family is currently at Lukulu police station to report the matter.

This is not the first time where body parts of a dead person in the mortuary are missing.

Last year mourners reported of having their loved ones body parts such as flesh cut on the face, thigh and etc.