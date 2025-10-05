NAKACHINDA AND LUBINDA REJECTED IN PF.



Given Lubinda and Nakachinda have been rejected to lead PF. According to the audio circulating on social media, also quoted by news daggers, mumbi Phiri has clearly started that no one from other regions apart from Eastern and Northern will be allowed to lead PF. She said this referring to southern and western.





This has come because many people, who are calling themselves as owners of PF, realize that Lubinda was almost grabbing the throne of violence, corruption and tribalism. ” Only a bemba or Eastern should be allowed on top or vice, the rest we can’t.” said mumbi.





Now the people of Zambia can see who the real tribalist are….. This is when it has just started….continue watching the movie.. colleagues, share this video.





Take note, my job is to open your eyes.



MR EYE OPENER .