“Nakachinda Appears Before Police: Law Takes Its Course”



By Timmy



In a demonstration of the rule of law, PF Secretary General and Tonse Alliance Chairman Hon. Raphael Nakachinda appeared before the Police at Police Headquarters in Lusaka, as summoned.





The police are not persecuting anyone, but rather fulfilling the demands of the law when some individuals have become in conflict with it. Nakachinda’s appearance before the police is a clear indication that he has some explanations to provide, and it’s a normal process for those who have interacted with the law





This development highlights the importance of accountability and the rule of law in our society. It’s a reminder that everyone is equal before the law, and no one is above it.





