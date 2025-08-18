PF Secretary General Nakachinda Put on Defence in Hate Speech Case





PF Secretary General Raphael Nakachinda yesterday took a step closer to trial after a Lusaka magistrate concluded there is sufficient evidence for him to answer claims of hate speech.





Charges against him revolve around allegations that a speech delivered last year contained derogatory comments relating to race, tribe, and place of origin—elements that, if proven, would breach established Zambian statutes.





After reviewing witness statements and evidence submitted by the prosecution, the magistrate ruled that Nakachinda must now set out his defence, paving the way for a structured hearing on the substance of the case.



©️ Zambia Reports | August 18th, 2025.