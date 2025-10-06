NAKACHINDA SPEAKS ON PF COURT CASE, EDGAR LUNGU LEGACY, AND TONSE ALLIANCE ROADMAP

By Brian Matambo – Lusaka, Zambia

Patriotic Front Secretary General and Tonse Alliance Secretary General Raphael Mangani Nakachinda says the opposition is on course to resolve its internal disputes and reposition itself as a credible alternative ahead of Zambia’s 2026 general election.

Speaking on Costa Live with host Costa Mwansa, Nakachinda confirmed that the Patriotic Front has continued to participate in local and parliamentary by-elections using independent or allied candidates while awaiting a final court ruling on the party’s leadership dispute. He said the arrangement was a temporary measure designed to preserve the PF’s grassroots presence until the party convenes a general conference.

Nakachinda clarified that Friday’s High Court ruling was not a refusal to endorse the consent judgment but a procedural decision after the Chabinga faction was allowed to join the case. He explained that the court merely ruled to hear the matter on its merits, not to decide it on technical grounds. “The judge wants to determine the substance of the issue, not just procedural questions,” he said, adding that PF was holding consultations to adjust its internal roadmap accordingly.

He accused the United Party for National Development (UPND) of using state institutions to prolong PF’s leadership crisis and destabilize the opposition. Nakachinda alleged that Robert Chabinga’s recognition as Leader of the Opposition in Parliament was part of a wider scheme to weaken the Patriotic Front. “Chabinga’s relevance is a creation of the ruling party,” he argued. “Even the judiciary delays are part of the same interference.”

When pressed on whether PF should not take responsibility for its own divisions, Nakachinda admitted that some members had been compromised but maintained that the core party structure remains united behind the legitimate leadership. “We are engaging intensively, and in the coming days we will announce a clear way forward,” he said.

On the Tonse Alliance, Nakachinda said PF remains the anchor party and that Hon. Given Lubinda, as Acting PF President, is currently the acting Chairperson of the Alliance. He dismissed recent attempts by individuals to publish lists of “Tonse Council of Leaders” as illegitimate, calling them “an effort to divide and rule.” He clarified that Tonse’s rules of engagement clearly outline how member parties deploy their representatives and that PF’s larger parliamentary and national presence gives it an anchor role within the coalition.

Nakachinda also addressed the delicate issue of President Edgar Chagwa Lungu’s burial, insisting that PF and the Lungu family were aligned on ensuring dignity and cultural respect. “The family never demanded that party activities stop,” he said. “We only asked for sincerity and respect.” He revealed that PF has appointed a delegation to brief the Lungu family on succession plans, describing it as an act of courtesy and gratitude to the late leader.

Responding to questions about violence, Nakachinda condemned the incident in which PF youths disrupted a meeting at Sean Tembo’s residence. He said internal investigations were underway and reaffirmed that PF would not tolerate violent or tribal behaviour. “PF is a national party. We will not allow ethnically charged politics or lawlessness,” he stated.

On policy and ideology, Nakachinda admitted that PF has not yet presented a formal alternative budget but insisted that the party’s Members of Parliament have been articulating constructive proposals during parliamentary debates. He said the 2021–2026 manifesto remains a valid reference point for accountability, but a new 2026–2031 manifesto is being finalised and will be adopted at the upcoming general conference.

He added that PF is now investing in youth and innovation structures across its branches to reflect the digital era and the rise of artificial intelligence. “We want young people to shape policy, not just receive it,” he said, promising that the next PF administration would prioritize education, research, and technology-based job creation.

Nakachinda concluded by affirming that both PF and the Tonse Alliance will emerge stronger from current turbulence. “The opposition will not die,” he said. “We are consulting widely and soon the nation will see a united front ready to offer leadership and restore Zambia’s dignity.”