Raphael Mangani Nakacinda Expresses Doubt on HH and UPND’s Ability to Improve Zambia’s Economy
Lusaka……….at Hot fm……..21st September 2023
The New Secretary General of the Patriotic Front Party Honourable Raphael Mangani Nakacinda, a prominent Zambian politician and former spokesperson for the Patriotic Front (PF), has voiced his skepticism about the economic prospects of Zambia under the leadership of Hakainde Hichilema (HH) and the United Party for National Development (UPND) government.
Nakacinda, known for his political insights and experience, has raised concerns about the new government’s ability to navigate the economic challenges facing Zambia.
The Transition of Power in August 2021, Zambia witnessed a transition of power.This change in leadership was seen by many as a new dawn for Zambia, with hopes of economic recovery and prosperity.
However, MCC Raphael Mangani Nakacinda has been cautious in his optimism. He argues that the challenges Zambians are facing right now are because HH is nothing but a business man
Honourable Nakacinda asserts that while the UPND government has promised ambitious economic reforms, there is a need for fiscal responsibility to ensure sustainable development. He is concerned that uncontrolled spending could lead to increased debt levels.
Promising job creation was a central theme of HH’s campaign yet 2 years down the line nothing seems to work for the UPND government .Mr Nakacinda believes that this is a complex task, and the government must provide a clear strategy for achieving it.
Nakacinda emphasizes the importance of creating a conducive environment for both local and foreign investments. He is concerned that political instability or policy uncertainty could deter potential investors.
Nakacinda believes that it is essential for economic growth to benefit all Zambians, not just a select few. He hopes to see policies that address income inequality and poverty reduction.
MCC Raphael Mangani Nakacinda’s skepticism about the ability of HH and the UPND government to improve Zambia’s economy reflects the complexity of the challenges facing the country. It is essential for the government to address these concerns and implement effective economic policies to deliver on its promises of prosperity and progress. As Zambia enters this new chapter in its history, it remains to be seen how these challenges will be met.
Edwin Lifwekelo
Acting PF Media Director
Paraphrasing the whole statement it means that he acknowledges the failure of the PF government then to solve the challenges because they are complex and they had no solution and think others are as clueless as the PF were. Unfortunately even watching from outside he still can’t figure any solution to it because his party has NONE and he thinks Zambians are stupid to bring them back in power after making the situation more complex by empting the national treasury into their pockets. In case he is not aware there is a difference between a problem and a challenge. From the statement given he looks at the current challenges as a problem and has given up because he has no solution no wonder he simply says “it’s complex” because there is no mention of any solution. A problem I define it as “a situation before you difficult to understand or deal with and outcome is simply giving up” and a challenge is ” a situation before you testing your skill/ability to understand or deal with it and outcome is trying different optIons available and you don’t give up but continue testing the available options “. Exactly this is what the government and the president is doing. In case he missed it here are some options on the table.
Produce UNGA using ZNS who are paid by government and there will be no expense on the production cost to pay the employees because they already have an allocation
MAnY OTHer OPTIOns for different challenges. I submit
Even others were doubting like you but HH and his UPND alliance government have dispelled those doubts. In the first place, who are you to doubt HH and his government when those elected him are not doubting, HH was elected but who expected you? The problem with you is overzealousness and you think you were appointed pf sg to overthrow HH but you will fail. Try to ask those who came before you like KBF, GBM and others, they will tell you. HH is not a push over lo! very soon you will realize that you are just making an impact less noise. HH has already done a lot, those who want to doubt can continue to do so. We know that new appointments excite but Jimmy Cliff once sang; the harder they come, the harder they fall.