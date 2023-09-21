Raphael Mangani Nakacinda Expresses Doubt on HH and UPND’s Ability to Improve Zambia’s Economy

Lusaka……….at Hot fm……..21st September 2023

The New Secretary General of the Patriotic Front Party Honourable Raphael Mangani Nakacinda, a prominent Zambian politician and former spokesperson for the Patriotic Front (PF), has voiced his skepticism about the economic prospects of Zambia under the leadership of Hakainde Hichilema (HH) and the United Party for National Development (UPND) government.

Nakacinda, known for his political insights and experience, has raised concerns about the new government’s ability to navigate the economic challenges facing Zambia.

The Transition of Power in August 2021, Zambia witnessed a transition of power.This change in leadership was seen by many as a new dawn for Zambia, with hopes of economic recovery and prosperity.

However, MCC Raphael Mangani Nakacinda has been cautious in his optimism. He argues that the challenges Zambians are facing right now are because HH is nothing but a business man

Honourable Nakacinda asserts that while the UPND government has promised ambitious economic reforms, there is a need for fiscal responsibility to ensure sustainable development. He is concerned that uncontrolled spending could lead to increased debt levels.

Promising job creation was a central theme of HH’s campaign yet 2 years down the line nothing seems to work for the UPND government .Mr Nakacinda believes that this is a complex task, and the government must provide a clear strategy for achieving it.

Nakacinda emphasizes the importance of creating a conducive environment for both local and foreign investments. He is concerned that political instability or policy uncertainty could deter potential investors.

Nakacinda believes that it is essential for economic growth to benefit all Zambians, not just a select few. He hopes to see policies that address income inequality and poverty reduction.

MCC Raphael Mangani Nakacinda’s skepticism about the ability of HH and the UPND government to improve Zambia’s economy reflects the complexity of the challenges facing the country. It is essential for the government to address these concerns and implement effective economic policies to deliver on its promises of prosperity and progress. As Zambia enters this new chapter in its history, it remains to be seen how these challenges will be met.

Edwin Lifwekelo

Acting PF Media Director