NAKACINDA FAILS TO TAKE FRESH PLEA IN SEDITION CASE



PF faction Secretary General Raphael Nakacinda yesterday failed to take fresh plea in the matter in which he is charged with sedition.



This follows after the court was informed that Nakacinda’s lawyers of Messrs. Makebi Zulu Advocates were undisposed. In this matter, Nakacinda is facing one count of seditious practices. It is alleged that Nakacinda, a former minister of water development and sanitation, on August 21, 2024, uttered seditious words:



“The UPND government is undertaking genocide against its own citizens. The government imported mealie-meal and maize contaminated with aflatoxins which caused the death of dogs and an uncertain number of Zambian citizens which is yet to be established,” when he featured on Millennium Radio.



News Diggers