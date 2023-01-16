Nakacinda has charged that President HH’s movements are shocking because they have not produced any meaningful results

“WHERE ARE DIVIDENDS FROM YOUR GLOBETROTTING?” BALLY QUIZZED

….as PF questions the rationale behind pleading for fuel from Angola when Zambia’s oil refinery INDENI was closed by the UPND Government itself

Lusaka, Monday, January 16, 2023 ( Smart Eagles )

THE Patriotic Front (PF) party Chairperson for Information and Publicity Hon. Raphael Mangani Nakacinda has charged that President Hakainde Hichilema’s movements are shocking because they have not produced any meaningful results.

Hon Nakacinda’s remarks comes in the wake of President Hichilema’s continuous foreign trips which has seen him get the nickname “VASCO DA GAMA” due to his movements.

Recently, President Hichilema travelled to Angola where he held bilateral talks including ones pertaining getting fuel from Angola.

And Hon Nakacinda has questioned the rationale behind pleading for fuel from Angola when Zambia’s oil refinery Indeni was closed by the current Government.

“The dividends of his travels are yet to be seen. It is shocking for the President to travel to Angola where he goes to engage in bilateral discussions including pleading to start getting fuel from Angola whilst back home, he closed the only refinery Zambia had the Indeni,” he said.

Yesterday, the President also travelled to the United Arab Emirates, Abu Dhabi where he is expected to hold further bilateral talks.

But Hon Nakacinda has predicted that President Hichilema’s trip to Abu Dhabi will not yield any positive results.

He said the Zambian people are being robbed off opportunities for them to work and utilise their skills by signing bilateral agreements.

“Our people here are yearning for opportunities for them to work and utilise the skills. But all those opportunities are being robed from them. The President has gone to Abu Dhabi, we are not sure what he has gone to export there. I am sure he has gone to export more jobs.

“The Mentality you expect of a the head of state is that you would guarantee protection of jobs in the country and opportunities for people to make money. When those opportunities are taken to other countries as a way of signing agreements, it is very unfortunate,” he said.

He said the President’s Global trotting has seen him beating the record of his last five predecessors by travelling more on foreign trips.