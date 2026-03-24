NAKIWE SIMPUNGWE RESIGNS AS MCC OF THE PF, SEEKS TO PURSUE PRIVATE LIFE
All Protocals observed Goodevening
To Hon. Makebi Zulu :
Congratulations on scooping the Presidency at the just ended convention. Wishing you grace as you assume this role.
To Hon. Lubinda :
You have demonstrated great leadership, and you leave the stage with dignity and honour. I congratulate you and will forever hold you in high esteem
To MCCs
I wish to appreciate the unique privilege to have served in this supreme organ of the party. It has been an honour and beyond.
“As I leave this group, I’d like to mention that our long-standing family relationship as PF members will always remain cherished and dear to my heart. I, therefore, would like to wish you all the best. “
It is my decision to go and pursue other interests.
God bless and God speed
Nakiwe Simpungwe
Former Deputy Information and Publicity Chairperson
PF