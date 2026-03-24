NAKIWE SIMPUNGWE RESIGNS AS MCC OF THE PF, SEEKS TO PURSUE PRIVATE LIFE

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NAKIWE SIMPUNGWE RESIGNS AS MCC OF THE PF, SEEKS TO PURSUE PRIVATE LIFE

All Protocals observed Goodevening



To Hon. Makebi Zulu :

Congratulations on scooping the Presidency at the just ended convention. Wishing you grace as you assume this role.



To Hon. Lubinda :

You have demonstrated great leadership, and you leave the stage with dignity and honour.  I congratulate you and will forever hold you in high esteem



To MCCs

I wish to appreciate the unique privilege to have served in this supreme organ of the party.  It has been an honour and beyond.



“As I leave this group, I’d like to mention that our long-standing family relationship as PF members will always remain cherished and dear to my heart. I, therefore, would like to wish you all the best. “



It is my decision to go and pursue other interests.

God bless and God speed

Nakiwe Simpungwe
Former Deputy Information and Publicity Chairperson

PF

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