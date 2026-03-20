NAKONDE CLERGY ENDORSE PRESIDENT HICHILEMA FOR 2026 ELECTIONS

The clergy in Nakonde and the United Party for National Development (UPND) in Muchinga Province have endorsed President Hakainde Hichilema for the upcoming August 2026 general election.

The declarations were made during engagements with the President at Central Park in Nakonde ahead of the commissioning of the Nakonde One Stop Border Post.

Speaking on behalf of the clergy, First Africa National Church Reverend Lemson Sintunfya commended President Hichilema for the massive development the country is experiencing.

In response, President Hichilema said he was humbled by the endorsement and assured the clergy that government will continue to work hard for the people of Nakonde and the nation at large.

He urged the clergy to encourage their followers to move forward with government initiatives and take advantage of empowerment programmes such as the Constituency Development Fund (CDF).

Muchinga Province UPND Chairperson Beddah Kabombo said the party’s decision was driven by the massive development and commitment the government has demonstrated in the province.

President Hichilema thanked the people of Nakonde District for their support in implementing various government programmes.

Kanchibiya Member of Parliament Sunday Chanda praised President Hichilema for his inclusive leadership, saying he does not discriminate but works with everyone regardless of political affiliation for the benefit of the Zambian people.