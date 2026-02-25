Naledi Aphiwe Breaks Silence And Apologises Following Xenophobia Backlash Involving Zimbabweans



South African singer and social media personality Naledi Aphiwe has publicly addressed the controversy surrounding her past remarks about Zimbabweans.





In a recent statement shared online, Naledi acknowledged that social media never forgets and said she felt it was important to confront the issue rather than ignore it. She expressed regret over the comment that sparked outrage, explaining that her words were never intended to disrespect Zimbabweans or promote hatred.





Naledi offered a sincere apology to those who felt hurt or offended, admitting that while intentions may be misunderstood online, she accepts responsibility for the impact her words had. She described the situation as a learning moment, saying she is still young and continues to grow while understanding the power of language on social platforms.





The artist emphasised that she respects people from all backgrounds and does not support xenophobia. She urged the public not to define her by a single comment and called for unity, understanding, and forgiveness moving forward.





Naledi concluded by wishing peace to everyone involved and encouraging Africans to show love toward one another despite differences.