Nalichula ine, I’m the first to graduate in my family” – says viral nurse Kaoma





Lisa Kaoma, the nurse who went viral after posting a video of herself reciting Kanye West’s Good Morning lyrics containing offensive language has apologized for her actions.





“If there’s anyone who has truly suffered to get through school, it’s me. Just getting the paper was a battle,” Kaoma said. “Nalichula sana ine, forgive me. I didn’t mean to hurt anyone. I was just happy my parents were happy so I posted the videos.”





Kaoma’s celebratory post, shared shortly after her graduation at Ndola’s Levy Mwanawasa Stadium, drew criticism from the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Zambia.





NMCZ registrar and chief executive officer, Beauty Zimba, said the nurse’s conduct was contrary to the standards expected in the profession.