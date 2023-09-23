Nalumango challenges lungu to clarify his political position

VICE-PRESIDENT Mutale Nalumango has urged former head of state and PF president, Edgar Lungu to stop playing political games with the Zambians and make his political intentions clear.

Nalumango made this statement in Parliament in response to a question from Zambezi East Member of Parliament Brian Kambita, who pointed out that Lungu has been actively involved in politics despite claiming to have retired.

Nalumango, while not surprised by the question, emphasized that no one can prevent Lungu from participating in politics, but he should communicate his intentions clearly.

She stated, “You mentioned that the former head of state has reentered the political arena? Well, all we can say is that he is a Zambian. However, what sets the former head of state apart is that he held a position that is unique to one individual at a time, and his title implies that he is still of interest to the Zambian people.”

“What the Zambian people need to know is whether we are following the rule of law. Is the former president abiding by the provisions of the law and the constitution? If he wishes to participate in politics, no one can stop him. However, we need to know, is he retired or not? If he is retired, he should make that clear. All we have is a letter stating that he is retired, so it is important for his followers to hear it from him.”

Following his defeat in the 2021 general elections to President Hakainde Hichilema, Lungu initially declared his retirement from active politics.

However, he later reconsidered after encouragement from his close associates, who believed he could regain power amid the rising cost of living.

Lungu has since utilized his 2021 campaign strategies and began the reloaded version of the Alewelelapo project, including the selection of leaders such as the newly appointed party secretary general, Raphael Nakacinda.

Meanwhile, former Kabushi member of parliament Bowman Lusambo, confirmed that Lungu remained in active politics and was still the PF president.

Lusambo stated, “Edgar Lungu, being the president of the party, is politically active. So, you want him to be active again when he is active as the president? He never left politics; he was just on leave.”

However, Nalumango asserted that all of this was speculation, and Lungu’s true status could only be confirmed by his own statement.

“Today, I read in the media that someone declared he is still active. Let’s stick to the facts. Zambia belongs to everyone, so let’s be clear. You can’t be one thing today and another tomorrow. If he has rejoined politics, we haven’t been officially informed. All we hear is from the media,” said Nalumango.

And Matero member of parliament and PF presidential aspirant Milles Sampa last week advised Lungu to stay away from active politics to maintain his stature and the nation’s respect.

By Buumba Mwitumwa

Kalemba