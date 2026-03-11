NAMBIA’S AMBASSADOR TO ANGOLA VISITS THE ZAMBIAN EMBASSY



Today we received at our Embassy a man who carries Zambia in his heart, His Excellency Ambassador Leonard Lipumbu, Namibia’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Republic of Angola.





Ambassador Lipumbu is no ordinary diplomatic colleague. He is a son of the liberation struggle who first set foot on Zambian soil as a young boy, went to school in Zambia, and returned again as a freedom fighter. For him, as he said plainly this afternoon, Zambia is home. And he meant it with everything in him.





He spoke with great warmth of President Kenneth Kaunda and President Rupiah Banda. He spoke of the debt that Namibia owes to Zambia for sheltering its liberation movement during the darkest years of the struggle against apartheid South Africa. He reminded me that Zambia paid a price, in lives, in infrastructure, in the safety of its own citizens, for opening its doors to SWAPO. That sacrifice must never be forgotten..





Ambassador Lipumbu also shared gripping accounts of the Battle of Cuito Cuanavale which was a defining chapter of southern African liberation history, fought right here on Angolan soil.





We discussed the Lobito Corridor, regional air connectivity, and our joint plans to commemorate the Cuito Cuanavale commemoration on 23 March. We agreed to walk together as missions, as neighbours, and as heirs of the same Pan-African heritage.





One thing Ambassador Lipumbu said will stay with me: “This history must be taught in primary school.” He is right. If we do not tell this story, who will?



Zambia’s hospitality to the liberation movements of southern Africa is not just history. It is a living diplomatic asset, and we intend to continue to use it in our diplomatic service.





Rev. Dr. Elias Munshya

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Zambia to the Republic of Angola.