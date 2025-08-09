Namibia and Zambia to allow citizens to travel using ID cards only





By: Kaya 959



In a landmark move to enhance regional integration, Namibia and Zambia have agreed to allow their citizens to travel between the two countries using only national identity cards, eliminating the need for passports.





The announcement was made by Namibia’s Minister of Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety, and Security, Dr Albert Kawana, during Zambia’s 60th Independence Day celebrations held in Windhoek.





Dr Kawana confirmed that both governments are in the final stages of preparing to implement the new travel arrangement.





Zambia’s High Commissioner to Namibia, Stephen Katuka, welcomed the decision, highlighting the strong historical and political ties between the two nations.

He noted that the initiative will strengthen bilateral relations, facilitate trade and tourism, and promote the free movement of people.





This development follows a similar agreement between Namibia and Botswana, which already allows for cross-border travel using ID cards alone.

Social media users have hailed the move as a major step toward easier and more seamless travel across Southern Africa.