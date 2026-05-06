Namibia State House intruder has history of escaping mental health facilities, pending theft case

State House intruder has history of escaping mental health facilities, pending theft case

The mother of Giano Seibeb (29), the man who allegedly broke into the Presidential residence at State House naked last Thursday, says her son has escaped from mental health facilities on at least four occasions.

Katharina Seibes told Informanté that her son has a lengthy history of schizophrenia, first experiencing an episode in 2020. His symptoms include hearing voices, insomnia, and talking to himself through the night

Key revelations from the mother:

· Seibeb was admitted to mental health facilities from March to April 2026 but escaped multiple times, sometimes climbing over roofs after being allowed outside for “fresh air”

· She reported him missing on 5 April but only managed to circulate a missing person poster on 21 April

· Prior to the State House break-in, he experienced delusions of grandeur and claimed he was the President of Namibia

· He allegedly went to a private residence in Pioneerspark in April and demanded occupants leave, claiming it was his house. Police escorted him back to a mental health facility

Legal status:

· Charged with trespassing, housebreaking, and contravening the Immoral Practices Act (found naked)

· Prosecutor noted his medical passport shows history of schizophrenia

· Court ordered psychological evaluation to determine fitness to stand trial

· Has a pending stock theft case

The big question: How did a man with a known history of escaping mental health facilities manage to breach security checkpoints and reach the Presidential residence ?