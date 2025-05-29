Namibia takes control: Govt cancels US oil and gas contracts

In a bold move to assert its national sovereignty, the Namibian government has cancelled its oil and gas contracts with the United States, effective immediately.



This decision marks a significant shift towards full state ownership and control of the country’s natural resources, including oil and gas.

The government’s new policy prioritizes state-led development and national interests, ensuring that Namibia benefits directly from its resource wealth.

According to reports, foreign companies will no longer dominate the extraction of Namibia’s natural resources. Instead, the government will take the reins, overseeing the development and management of the sector.

This move is expected to have far-reaching implications for the country’s economy and its relationship with foreign investors.

The decision comes as a strategic effort to boost Namibia’s economic independence and self-determination. By controlling its natural resources, the government aims to maximize the benefits for its citizens and drive economic growth.

This move is also likely to impact the country’s partnership with international companies, such as Chevron, which recently acquired an 80% participating interest in Namibia’s PEL 82 oil block.

The government’s commitment to transparency and accountability will be essential in ensuring that the country’s resources are managed effectively for the benefit of all Namibians.

As the Namibian government embarks on this new path, it will be crucial to monitor the impact of this decision on the country’s economy and its relationships with international partners. Namibia is taking bold steps to assert its sovereignty and control over its natural resources.