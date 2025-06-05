Namibian businessman fatally mauled by lion while using the toilet on safari trip

Popular Namibian businessman, philanthropist, and nature enthusiast Bernd Kebbel was tragically killed by a lioness in the Kunene Region of northwest Namibia on the morning of Friday, May 30. He was 59 years old.

His death has shocked both the business and environmental communities. The incident occurred while Kebbel was on a safari excursion, camping with his wife and a group of friends near the Hoanib Skeleton Coast Camp in the Sesfontein area, according to the Namibian. The group had set up camp along the Hoanib River, a remote and rugged area known for its desert-adapted wildlife, including a rare population of desert lions.

Ndeshipanda Hamunyela, spokesperson for Namibia’s Ministry of Environment Forestry and Tourism, told Informante “The victim had stepped out of his tent to use the toilet on Friday morning, May 30, when he was attacked by the lioness.”

Early reports also suggest that he may have been descending from the rooftop of his tent when the attack occurred.

Other campers present at the scene managed to scare off the lioness, but by then, Kebbel had already succumbed to his injuries, Hamunyela said.

Namibian police spokesperson Inspector Immanuel Iiduwa confirmed that a case of human-wildlife conflict had been opened and that police were attending the scene.

“A full report will be submitted in due course,” added another spokesperson, Elifas Kuwinga.

The Ministry of Environment and Tourism later confirmed that the lioness involved in the attack was euthanized on June 1, after authorities determined that she posed a continued threat to the local community and tourists.

Kebbel, a former owner of the Offroad Centre (also referred to as the Outdoor Centre), was widely recognized in the country’s conservation and off-roading circles. He was known for selling safari vehicle accessories and had long supported wildlife conservation initiatives.

ported by CBS. In 2023, there were roughly 60 adult lions and more than a dozen cubs. Long-term droughts, however, have decreased their populations recently by reducing the amount of prey available and increasing human-wildlife conflict.

In Namibia, there is increasing conflict between rural livelihoods and conservation. To fight starvation in communities hit by drought, the government approved the culling of hundreds of animals, including elephants, in August 2023.

Meanwhile, authorities continue to investigate the tragic incident involving Kebbel.

This is at least the second deadly lion assault in Africa in recent weeks. In April, a 14-year-old girl was killed by a lion in Nairobi National Park in Kenya, according to a CNN report.

The animal entered a residential compound near Nairobi National Park by climbing over an improvised fence, according to KWS Senior Corporate Communications Manager Paul Udoto.

The lioness then broke into a house and attacked the girl, who was there with another teenager. “There is no evidence of provocation from the victims,” Udoto informed reporters.