NAMIBIA’S MINISTER OF HEALTH AND SOCIAL SERVICES



DR. ESPERANCE LUVINDAO



Medical Doctor | Public Health Advocate | Digital Health Pioneer | Forbes 30 Under 30 Honoree | Founder, OSAAT Africa Health Foundation





⸻





A. Languages:



English, Afrikaans, Lingala, Swahili, French







B. Education

1. Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBChB) – University of Namibia (UNAM)

2. Master of Business Administration (MBA) in Healthcare Management – MANCOSA

3. Postgraduate Diploma in Public Health – TUK

4. Postgraduate Certificate in Digital Health – Harvard Business School Online

5. PhD Candidate (Public Health)





C. Work Experience

1. Medical Doctor – Specialised in public health and the treatment of chronic diseases such as asthma, hypertension, and diabetes.



2. Board Member – Served on the Disciplinary Board of the Health Professions Council of Namibia.

3. OSAAT Africa Health Foundation – Founded in 2019 to improve public health, raise awareness, and provide health education to underserved Namibians.



4. Menga Health Technologies

• Digital Health: Developed an app that connects patients with doctors for virtual consultations, diagnosis, and prescriptions.

• STIs Rapid Test Kit: Developed a rapid testing kit for sexually transmitted infections such as Chlamydia, Gonorrhea, Syphilis, Chancroid, Mycoplasma genitalium, and Donovanosis, similar to HIV self-testing kits.



• Emily’s Health: Created a digital health platform called “Emily’s Health,” which provides reproductive health information for African women and girls.





D. Scholarships



Committed to offering scholarships to students pursuing studies in health-related fields.



⸻



E. Recognitions

• Forbes 30 Under 30 (2022)

• Top 50 Namibian Philanthropists

• Top 50 African Trailblazers

• Global South Arts and Health Envoy (2023)

• Echoing Green Fellow (2024)

• Expert Team Member – Africa CDC HealthTech Market Place







F. Public Speaking & Advocacy



A speaker and advocate for health awareness, youth empowerment, and African development. Has spoken at TEDx events and international forums. Also actively involved in the HIV prevention agenda in Africa.







G. Influencer



Brand Ambassador for Standard Bank.





H. Leadership & Community Engagement



Recognised as a trusted and respected leader.