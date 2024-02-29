Namwala’s biggest rancher to be buried tomorrow leaves behind K50m worth of cattle & 28 children

A close relative to the late Prominent Namwala biggest cattle rancher of Southern Province Teddy Namainga has revealed that the late Namainga has left behind over 4000 herds of cattle worth over K50 million and 28 children.

Teddy Namainga, fondly known Mukamaangwe, Namainga aged 84, died on 25th February, 2024, in Lusaka, after an illness.

Speaking in an exclusive with the Zambian Business Times-ZBT, Auster Chikwaye one of the close neighbors to the late Namainga also revealed that the late Namainga has also left behind 28 children and 35 dependents.

Chikwaye expressed sadness to Namainga’s demise adding that his death has come as a shock to his children, his dependents and the entire Southern Province.

Chikwaye said that Namainga’s death will really affect those he has left behind especially those he sponsored in school.

He said that the late Namainga loved upcoming farmers and was a role model to every young man in Namwala district.

He noted that the late Namainga was also a pillar not only at family level but at shimunenga ceremony adding that without him the ceremony will never be the same.

“In total the cattle he’s left behind are about 4000 herds of cattle. He had a lot of dependents who helped him to keep those animals. The average price of those animals is about K12,000 per cattle although some of the cattle even go up to K20,000 and K25,000 of which the cheapest can go up to k5,000. Mr Namainga has left behind 28 children and 35 dependants,” he said.

“The death of Mr. Namainga is really a sad thing that has affected his children and his dependents and the entire district because he was a motivation to every young man and he’s one person who loved upcoming farmers. People could learn from him, he was like a role model to especially young people.”

“His death will really affect those he sponsored in school because some might even drop out of school. He was a pillar even at our ceremony called shimunenga ceremony and without him and his animals the ceremony was more less like there was no… Follow the link to read the

