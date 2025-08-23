NAMWANGA ROYAL ESTABLISHMENT TO LAUNCH OFFICIAL ATTIRE



The Namwanga Royal Establishment will today, Saturday 23rd August 2025, unveil the first-ever official attire for the Namwanga speaking people.





The launch, to be presided over by Her Royal Highness, will take place at Fresh Air Lodge in Nakonde at 15:00 hours.





Organizing Chairperson, George Sinkala has described the ceremony as a historic, one time event that will not be repeated.





“This is history in the making. Saturday, the Namwanga will stand united to witness the unveiling of attire that defines who we are,” Mr. Sinkala said.





He disclosed that tickets are selling at K100 and K150, with proceeds directed towards supporting the cultural initiative.





Mr. Sinkala urged nvited guests to attend without fail, saying the event is expected to attract traditional leaders, government officials, and members of the public eager to witness this cultural milestone.