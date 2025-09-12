Nandipha Magudumana paid for Netflix docuseries she now seeks to block, court reveals





Dr Nandipha Magudumana, alleged accomplice of convicted rapist and murderer Thabo Bester, was reportedly paid by the Netflix documentary production company she now seeks to block, the Pretoria High Court heard on Thursday.





Magudumana and Bester are attempting to halt the release of the three-part docuseries Beauty and the Bester, which explores Bester’s 2022 escape from Mangaung Correctional Centre, allegedly facilitated by Magudumana.





The couple, arrested in Tanzania in April 2023, claim the series infringes on their constitutional rights and is defamatory.





Advocate Lerato Moela, representing Magudumana, revealed she signed a contract with production company Storyscope allowing the use of her archive material for payment.





Moela argued the agreement is unenforceable, citing an invalid power of attorney at the time and alleged denial of her right to review the final product.





Netflix’s lawyer, Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, countered that Magudumana was properly represented and accused her of trying to “distort” the contract after being paid. He added that the documentary contains no new information beyond public records.





Bester’s legal team warned the documentary could prejudice his ongoing trial by portraying him as guilty to Netflix’s 300 million subscribers worldwide.





The court is expected to deliver its ruling tomorrow morning at 08h30, just 30 minutes before the series’ scheduled release at 9AM, leaving the fate of Beauty and the Bester uncertain.