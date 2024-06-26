Naomi Campbell Confirms Welcoming Two Kids Via Surrogate, Says They Don’t Need A Father

A“single” Naomi Campbell is confirming that she welcomed her two kids via surrogate, adding that they don’t need a father because like her mother, who was a “single mom and had nothing,” she’s going to “make it work.”

While recently speaking with The Times UK, the iconic supermodel Naomi Campbell, 54, confirmed that she welcomed both of her children via gestational carriers.

In her interview, Campbell self-identified as a “single mom,” who has yet to reveal the names of her two babies (a daughter and son) which she welcomed in May 2021 (at 51) and June 2023 (at 53) respectively.

Before her interview with The Times UK, Campbell was previously asked about the conception of her eldest child, as the exact details around her arrival were unknown.

Naomi Campbell did, however, clarify that her daughter wasn’t adopted, but made no mention of a surrogate. Without providing any additional details at the time, Campbell told Vogue, “She wasn’t adopted – she’s my child.” She explained she was saving the rest of the details for her book, which she had yet to begin.

In that interview, she added, “I can count on one hand the number of people who knew that I was having her. But she is the biggest blessing I could ever imagine. It’s the best thing I’ve ever done.”

Speaking on her two small children and the anxiety she’s been facing, Campbell told The Times UK, “My babies are everything to me. It’s made me fear for the future.”

Despite her diverse dating history, Naomi Campbell told the publication that she was never looking for a father for her kids, adding, they don’t need one.

She said, “[I’m happy being] a single mother of a single mum.”

When asked if her children were born via surrogate, Naomi Campbell positively confirmed, explaining, “I did [have a surrogate]. I hope for a better world for my children. They are 110 percent my priority. I have to be there for them on their first day at school.”

Continuing to speak on her anxiety for her kids, Naomi Campbell said that she is worried that Gen Z has given up on having children and that it is shown by the plummeting birth rate.

She explained, “I have heard a lot of young girls saying that it is too expensive to have children and they may not want them, and I have said, ‘You will change your mind. You will want to be a mum.’ I understand economically it is tough. But my mum had nothing and she made it work. It’s worth it. It is so amazing.”

Campbell further stated that it must feel hard to be a part of Gen Z or even Gen Alpha in today’s times, adding, “We have to depend on the younger generation to change this world. I trust my children more than us to do the right thing.”

Mentioning mental health issues, she explained, “It’s great that the young have finally recognized and accepted mental health issues. Young people feel comfortable to come out and share that they have a problem. Before you were considered crazy or self-obsessed if you said, ‘I am going to see a psychologist or psychiatrist or a shrink.’ That is ignorant; there is nothing wrong in that, bettering your quality of life. There is nothing wrong in going to rehab to recover.”

Naomi Campbell even opened up about her own time in therapy, revealing, “I had therapy back in the day but I feel like being in the recovery program has been a good therapy for me. I never felt alone. I have a great group and we all uplift each other doing conference calls. I can get on that call and trust who is on that call. It’s got me through. It’s all I need now.”