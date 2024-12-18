British supermodel, Naomi Campbell has split from her German DJ boyfriend Rampa after the pair enjoyed a whirlwind romance.

The pair had confirmed their relationship in August after they were spotted kissing during a night out in Mykonos, Greece.

Supermodel Naomi Campbell splits from toyboy German DJ lover after whirlwind romance

It has now been reported that Naomi, 54, and Rampa have called it quits after ‘life got in the way’ with the supermodel cutting all contact by unfollowing her ex on social media.

A source told The Sun on Monday that their relationship wasn’t ‘feasible’ long term and the split was caused by their busy schedules.

They said: ‘Naomi and Rampa’s romance was a bit of a whirlwind but it’s over now.

‘They were really into each other and wanted to spend every moment together, which they did for quite a while – But life got in the way and they’ve both been really busy.



‘Ultimately they decided to call time on their relationship, it became clear it wasn’t feasible for them to be together so she’s cut off contact with him.’

The source added that while it is a sad situation, both Naomi and Rampa have been receiving a lot of attention from others in the wake of the split.

Rampa, who was born Gregor Sütterlin in Freiburg in Germany’s Black Forest – is a renowned DJ and founder of electronic music record label, Keinemusik.



It was reported back in September that the ex couple had ‘real chemistry’ as their ‘whirlwind romance’ went from strength to strength.

A friend of Rampa, whose real name is Gregor Sutterlin, later told The Sun that he and Naomi were ‘having fun’ and enjoyed an ‘amazing summer’ together.

The insider said: ‘They’ve got real chemistry and they’ve had an amazing summer together.

‘He is keen to see where it goes and they have been very much acting like they’re a couple.

‘Gregor has had a busy year with work but Naomi has been happy to join him wherever he is in the world. It’s a whirlwind romance but at the moment it’s not slowing down.’