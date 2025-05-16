NAPSA TO INVEST IN MINERAL VALUE ADDITION TO BOOST NATIONAL DEVELOPMENT AND MEMBER BENEFITS



National Pensions Scheme Authority (NAPSA) Director General, Muyangwa Muyangwa, has announced plans by the Authority to invest in mineral value addition as part of its strategy to support national development, enhance member benefits, and unlock greater value from Zambia’s mineral wealth.





Speaking on the Authority’s strategic shift, Mr. Muyangwa said the time had come for the country to move beyond exporting raw minerals and begin investing in processing and manufacturing capabilities that retain value within Zambia.





“For a long time now, citizens have expressed concern about the lack of visible benefits from our vast mineral wealth. The real value lies not in exporting raw materials but in producing finished goods. This is where real money is made, and this is the path to long-term national benefit,” Mr. Muyangwa said.





He noted that Zambia currently plays at the lower end of the mining value chain, exporting raw or semi-processed materials.



“As NAPSA, we have called for proposals from experts and entrepreneurs in the mining and manufacturing sectors who are capable of setting up industries that add value to minerals like copper, gold, manganese, and others. We want to invest in ventures that process these minerals locally, turning them into finished products such as wires, jewelry, and other goods for export,” he said.





On Economic and Social Impact Mr. Muyangwa highlighted that this initiative will not only contribute to national development but will also provide direct and indirect benefits to NAPSA members.



“Value addition in mining will lead to the creation of more jobs, which translates into more employees contributing to the pension scheme. It also offers an opportunity to formalize the artisanal and small-scale mining sector, ensuring that miners receive fair value for their efforts while being integrated into the formal economy,” he said.





He explained that NAPSA envisions an integrated industrial model where formal processing plants will source raw materials from small-scale miners, process them locally, and produce finished products for export.



This model will help stimulate the local economy, support the livelihoods of artisanal miners, and encourage responsible mining practices under formal regulation.





Boosting Foreign Exchange and National Reserves Mr. Muyangwa said beyond NAPSA, the country as a whole stands to gain from increased foreign exchange earnings and the stabilization of the exchange rate.





“By exporting finished products instead of raw materials, Zambia will earn higher returns, which will help stabilize the Kwacha and grow our national reserves. This aligns perfectly with NAPSA’s commitment to supporting economic transformation and sustainable national development,” he said.





A Strategic Turning Point Mr. Muyangwa described this move as a turning point in Zambia’s approach to mining and economic empowerment.





“For decades, Zambians have lamented the limited benefits from our mineral wealth. Since the days of ZCCM, we’ve seen mining profits largely flow out of the country. This initiative by NAPSA marks a new era—one in which we can begin to see real, long-term value creation and retention from our natural resources,” he concluded.





NAPSA is committed to working with government and private sector players to realize this vision and calls on qualified partners to submit investment proposals that align with the Authority’s goals for inclusive, value-driven economic growth.