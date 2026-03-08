NAQEZ QUESTIONS SUSTAINABILITY OF SCHOOL FEEDING PROGRAMME BEYOND 2026

The National Action for Quality Education in Zambia –NAQEZ- has questioned the long-term sustainability of the recently launched school feeding programme, warning that logistical and funding gaps could undermine the initiative beyond 2026.

NAQEZ Executive Director Aaron Chansa says while the inclusion of milk in the programme is a welcome move, the bigger concern is whether the programme can be sustained.

Dr. Chansa has revealed to Phoenix News in an interview that assessments by NAQEZ show that many schools are struggling to effectively implement the current feeding programme due to inadequate funding, with some facing challenges in meeting meal preparation costs and lack sufficient cooking resources, and some personnel responsible for preparing meals are not adequately supported.

He notes that expanding the programme without addressing existing operational challenges risks placing further strain on schools.

Dr. Chansa has since called on the ministry of education to clearly state how the programme will be financed and sustained in the long term, particularly beyond 2026.

PN