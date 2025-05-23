NAREP SUSPENDS FORMER SECRETARY GENERAL MARTIN MULENGA





The FOX Newspaper



The National Restoration Party (NAREP) has suspended its former Secretary General, Mr. Martin Mulenga, from all party activities with immediate effect.





Mr. Mulenga, who was recently demoted to the position of national executive committee member, is being suspended for what the party describes as gross indiscipline. Specific allegations include continued issuance of statements without approval, misrepresentation of the party, and defying internal procedures and protocols.





According to a formal notice dated 21st May 2025, the decision was made by the National Executive Committee following repeated concerns over Mr. Mulenga’s conduct and disregard for party values.





“The National Executive Committee has resolved to suspend you from all party activities with immediate effect due to gross indiscipline and your failure to adhere to the conduct expected of a member,” reads the letter.





The party adds that the suspension is meant to preserve discipline, unity, and order within NAREP. The letter is signed by Mr. Charlie Mazabuka, the National Secretary, underscoring the formal and high-level nature of the disciplinary action.





Mr. Mulenga has been granted seven days to appeal the decision to the party’s disciplinary committee if he wishes to contest the suspension.