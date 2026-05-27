NASA DROPS NEARLY $1 BILLION ON MOON BASE CONTRACTS AS AMERICA RACES TO DOMINATE SPACE AND BEAT CHINA





NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman just announced nearly $1 billion in new contracts to jumpstart America’s permanent Moon Base, signaling a major push to establish U.S. dominance on the lunar surface and pave the way for Mars.





The agency awarded deals to Blue Origin for lunar terrain vehicles, Astrolab and Lunar Outpost for rovers, and Firefly for hopping drones to scout sites and hunt for water ice. These will support the first Moon Base missions launching as early as fall 2026 using Blue Origin’s lander and Intuitive Machines’ Nova-C.





Isaacman framed the Moon Base as critical preparation for deeper space: mastering operations just days from Earth before tackling months-long trips to Mars. The plan unfolds in phases — cargo and tech testing through 2029, then permanent infrastructure like power grids, leading to crews visiting twice a year and eventually a lasting human outpost spanning hundreds of square miles at the lunar south pole.





He emphasized shifting away from endless taxpayer dependence through heavy commercial partnerships with American companies, calling for a faster, more efficient path forward.





This comes as the U.S. competes head-to-head with China to secure the moon. Isaacman has warned the race will be decided in months, not years, with China aiming to plant its flag before the end of the decade.





While full program costs remain unclear amid past Artemis overruns and budget fights, the contracts highlight a renewed focus on results, innovation, and keeping America ahead in the new space race. Private sector muscle combined with bold goals is exactly how the U.S. wins — building real infrastructure on the moon instead of letting communist China claim the high ground.